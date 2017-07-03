Rural businesses offered chance to learn more about diversification

Diversification is a key theme at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show and farmers, landowners and rural businesses in the Pocklington area are urged to take advantage of the free advice that will be given at the show.

A diversification seminar, hosted by land, property and business consultancy George F White, will provide guidance for rural businesses on how they can maximise diversification opportunities during a period of uncertain, and testing, times.

The seminar will focus on explaining the process of diversification and provide working examples from the rural community about how diversification has helped to stabilise and grow their business.

Talking ahead of the Great Yorkshire Show, Simon Britton, partner at George F White, said: “With the current Brexit situation and uncertainty within the rural sector, diversification is a huge talking point. The seminar will provide structured practical advice to farmers, landowners and rural businesses on how to budget, manage business costs and information on funding options. It will explore the concept of diversification, looking at what business owners have already that could provide a new revenue stream and what diversification holds for business growth.”

The seminar will take place in Hall 1 at The Great Yorkshire Show at 9.30am on Wednesday 12 July.

George F White is also inviting a few special guests to their stand across the three days, to explain how diversification can work for farmers and landowners across the country.

Britton added: “Tom Bayston from Park Lodge Shooting School will be joining us at the show on Tuesday 11th July at 11am and we will be looking into his diversification journey and how his farm business has been able to maximise opportunities to achieve business growth and success. We will also be joined by Tony Cleary, the founder of Lanchester Wines. He will be explaining how diversification has enabled him to further pursue his goal of becoming the world’s first carbon-negative beverage business. We want to break down the barriers to diversification that many farmers and rural businesses face, and we hope that our calendar of events will provide the first steps in helping to do this.”

The seminar and presentations will run alongside a range of entertainment, from a drinks and canapé party to wine tasting with independent retailer, The Pip Stop. There will also be a QandA session at the end where those who attend are invited to ask questions about the issues discussed during the seminar and presentations.

George F White will be situated on stand number 202. For more information about the seminar, or to book your place, please contact David Wilson on davidwilson@georgefwhite.co.uk or 01665 600168.