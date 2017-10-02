Rugby union coach joins sports section

Pocklington School has appointed former Rugby Football Union (RFU) Under 18 National Academy coach Richard Wareham as Master in Charge of Rugby.

He will take over the position previously held by Sean Houltham and also support the PE department.

Mr Wareham is a level 4 RFU coach which is the highest coaching accolade possible at this stage. He also played for the England Under 21 team.

Another new addition to the sports department is former pupil Lucy Hornby.

Lucy will be concentrating on hockey and netball.

Director of sport at the school, David Byas, is delighted with the appointments. He said: “These are two terrific appointments and I am confident they will bring tremendous knowledge, experience and energy to the entire community here at the school.”