Rugby club set to host Pocktoberfest

Pocktoberfest is back!

The popular beer festival has been revived and will take place at Pocklington Rugby Club next month.

Pocktoberfest was first held in 2004, quickly becoming one of the town’s top events, initially at Pocklington Arts Centre, moving to the old railway station, then the rugby club.

The popular event didn’t take place in 2016, but it has been brought back for 2017 in a marquee at Pocklington RUFC on Burnby Lane on Saturday 14 October.

Simeon Wilkinson, one of the original Round Table organisers who will be advising on the revival, explained: “Pocktoberfest was a great event, but we eventually ran out of manpower and just couldn’t put it on last October.

“It worked really well at the rugby club venue before that and we’ve reached an agreement for the club to take it on for 2017.”

More information about the Pocktoberfest 2017 programme will be revealed shortly.