The Rotary Club of Pocklington will be holding its 22nd annual Golf Challenge on Friday 11 August at the KP Club. The proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Society, Action Medical Research and other Rotary charities.

The format is a 4ball betterball Stableford with teams of two, which can comprise men, ladies or both.

Application forms can be obtained from David Hirst by emailing bransdale1@sky.com.