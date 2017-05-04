Ross Noble joins final line-up

Ross Noble is heading to Pocklington as the final line-up for the Platform Festival has been announced.

The comedian and popular randomist is back and is set to step foot on his first stage in East Yorkshire at Pocklington Arts Centre’s third annual Platform Festival.

Janet Farmer, manager at the arts centre, said: “We are delighted to have secured a date with Ross for Platform Festival.

“I think this highlights the reputation the event has gained since being launched in 2015 and sold-out performances by Al Murray and Paul Merton’s Impro Chums.”

Famed for his super quick, freewheeling style and highly imaginative flights of fancy, Ross Noble will perform in an exclusive, one-off performance on Thursday July 13 at The Old Station in Pocklington, where the festival takes place.

The comedian joins a line- up including Yorkshire singer Kate Rusby, performing on Wednesday July 12, and The Levellers – a band selling more platinum, gold and silver albums in the 1990s than any other act. They are set to perform on Friday July 14.

The Platform Festival on Saturday July 15 will see acts such as KT Tunstall, Ward Thomas, Newton Faulkner, Benjamin Francis Leftwich and Holly Macve take to the stage.

Janet added: “The Levellers is just going to be something else. They’re one of the best live bands, it’s going to be quite special.

“From that there’s the contrasting serinity of Kate Rusby and then the Saturday festival is filled with what we think are really strong musicians.”

Around 40 volunteers will support the Arts Centre in the lead up to the festival and during the four-day event.

Janet added: “We are really looking forward to event but we couldn’t do it without our volunteers – they don an absolutely amazing job.”

Tickets are available now at the Arts Centre and online.