RockRiver’s top tweet to Dragon Theo

A Market Weighton firm has won recognition from multi-millionaire businessman and Dragon’s Den star Theo Phaphitis as a #SBS (Small Business Sunday) winner.

Each week, Theo rewards small businesses that tweet him @TheoPaphitis and describe their businesses in one tweet including the all-important hashtag #SBS.

RockRiver Expeditions entered with the tweet “We make outdoor adventurous activities accessible – turning dreamers into Adventurers!”

The company, run by Michael and Paula Goude, is just two years old and already looks after clients across the UK, teaching rock climbing, kayaking, canoeing and leading guided walks.

The couple are hoping the increased exposure from the win and by Theo’s 450,000 Twitter followers will take the business to the next level.

RockRiver also runs expeditions for the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. The firm will oversee 73 young people undertaking their bronze expeditions this year.

Michael has just returned home for six days following a trip to Russia to climb Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe.

Next on the list is a return to climb Cho Oyu in Nepal to finish a trip cut short by the earthquake in 2015.

A spokesman for the company said: “Closer to home you could join the company on a guided walk in the Peak District or the Yorkshire Moors and Dales. Or challenge yourself to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks in under 12 hours.”

Visit www.rockriver.co.uk for more details about the firm.