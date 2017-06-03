Rock choir’s flashmob concert

40 Rock Choir members, including some from Market Weighton and Pocklington, surprised shoppers in Hull with a rendition of Beatles hit ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ followed by an uplifting performance of contemporary chart songs.

The choir performed at St Stephen’s Shopping Centre during the surprise flashmob.

Rock Choir leader Anna Lusty said: “It was an amazing, adrenalin-filled experience for us all, we couldn’t have asked for a better response from the busy centre.

“We were delighted to be entertaining the shoppers and supporting charity, Nordoff Robbins. We collected just under £100 from passers-by.”