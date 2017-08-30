Rock Choir hits the high notes

East Yorkshire is rocking with the nation’s favourite and original contemporary choir – and singers can now join the musical revolution in this area.

Due to popular demand, the Rock Choir is now rehearsing in Driffield, Goole, Market

The choir rehearses in Pocklington and Market Weighton.

Weighton and Pocklington, led by the choir’s leader Anna Lusty.

Anna holds fun, weekly rehearsals in Market Weighton on Monday evenings at 7.30pm, Pocklington on Tuesday’s at 7.30pm, Wednesday’s at 7.30pm in Driffield and on Thursday evening’s at 7.30pm in Goole.

Rock Choir’s uplifting ethos of fun, friendship and community spirit is a huge part of its attraction as it continues to grow.

At an individual level, the choir also helps improve people’s self-confidence, enables them to develop new singing skills, and enjoy a dynamic new social life.

In October, they will be joining thousands of fellow Rock Choir members at the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom for a regional ‘Big Sing’ event in celebration of being part of the Rock Choir phenomenon.

The choir has also been invited to perform at the Driffield Lights Switch On event later this year.

Members have already performed at Market Weighton Giant Community Day, the Race For Life event at Costello Stadium, and flash-mobbed shoppers at St Stephen’s Shopping Centre in Hull.

They have also performed at Elleker’s Village Fayre and the Howden Show.

Anna said: “Being in Rock Choir gives local people the chance to find new friendships and experience something very special. I have had some members say that they would never have imagined singing in public but now just can’t get enough of it.

“Being in the Rock Choir has simply changed their lives!”

The choir’s autumn term rehearsals begin the week commencing Monday 18 September so to find full details of your nearest rehearsal and to book your free taster session, go to www.rockchoir.com or call 01252 714276.