Roadworks near Market Weighton

Major road improvements on the C8 between North Cave and Market Weighton are set to begin next Monday (17 July).

The improvements, part of the council’s programme of highway maintenance work, will take approximately 20 weeks to complete.

The road will be closed 24 hours a day for the duration of the scheme because of the nature of the work involved, and to allow a safe environment for the workforce.

The council is apologising for any inconvenience caused by the impending work and have asked for patience from motorists over the 20 weeks.

Residents and businesses on the route will have limited access through the site during the work. The council and the contractor C R Reynolds Ltd will be liaising with local businesses and the residents affected by the roadworks.

Following consultation with Humberside Police, traffic normally using the C8 will be diverted via the A1034 South Cave, Sancton and the A1079 Market Weighton.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of this road, and ask for motorists’ patience whilst we carry out these essential works.”

Anybody requiring further information should contact the project manager James Sissons at james.sissons@eastriding.gov.uk.