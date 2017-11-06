Road closed over pipe work

Yorkshire Water will start work to replace one of Yorkshire’s most burst prone water pipes as it continues to upgrade its clean water network.

The scheme will see Morrison Utility Services replace a 560 metre section of water main along Burnby Lane during two phases of activity.

The existing six inch pipe has burst 27 times in the last five years, leaving some customers without water and causing some water discolouration issues.

The work had originally been scheduled to be carried out during the summer but had to be rescheduled as other utilities were working in the area at the same time.

To carry out the work safely, the first phase will begin on Monday 13 November and last until 22 December, with temporary traffic lights installed on Burnby Lane from the junction with Derek Vivian Close to Wold Road. The lights will be removed in advance of the Christmas holidays to reduce disruption.

A second phase of work will also be carried out in the New Year. This will see Burnby Lane closed to through traffic for around four weeks, during which time a localised diversion route will be in place along Wold Road.

Yorkshire Water spokesperson, John Bond said: “I understand that there’s never a good time to carry out work of this nature and would like to assure residents and motorists that we’ll minimise disruption as much as possible.

“Projects like this are essential to ensure we can continue to supply our customers and businesses in the area with high quality drinking water.”