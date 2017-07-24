RM English takes top title at awards

RM English has been named the best estate agent in Pocklington by the British Property Awards.

Estate agents throughout the Pocklington area were mystery shopped over a number of months. RM English came out on top in the survey and was shortlisted for the national award.

The British Property Awards are one of the most exclusive estate agent awards providers, rewarding the agents that go the extra mile for their customers.

The RM English team were judged by a ‘criteria that is both comprehensive and detailed exploring different mediums, scenarios and time period to ensure that agents have been rigorously and fairly judged’.

The British Property awards praised RM English, stating: “Their team performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels.”

RM English has now been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced later in the year.