Richard at half way point in challenge

A Pocklington man has reached the half-way point in his one million step challenge for charity.

Richard Stanley, 65, who is tackling the Diabetes UK one million step challenge, has now walked 575,000 steps.

He is hoping to raise funds for Diabetes UK while highlighting the good work by the NHS Health Partners.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Richard-Stanley4 if you would like to donate to Richard’s cause.