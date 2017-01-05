Revealed: how many still use our libraries

Council officials believe libraries are still important to communities after figures revealed the service in the Pocklington area has seen an increase in footfall.

Statistics obtained by the Pocklington Post via the Freedom of Information Act found that 58,890 members of the public used the library service between April 2010 and March 2011.

This figure rose to 63,263 between 2015-16 – an increase of seven per cent. Pocklington joins both Stamford Bridge and South Cave libraries in having an improvement in footfall in the past six years.

Darren Stevens, head of culture and information, said: “We know that the numbers of library users have held up well, and following our recent review, the council has shown its commitment to libraries by deciding to keep all branches open. However we would accept that the usage numbers we are quoting are estimates.”

Stamford Bridge saw an increase of six per cent from 11,518 to 12,184 while South Cave footfall rose 17 per cent from 11,180 in 2010-11 to 13,077 in 2015-16. Market Weighton is the only library in the nearby towns to register a decline in numbers from 2010, however this is only one per cent with 46,878 falling to 46,412.

A consultation took place last year to see how the library services in the East Riding can be changed in order to save money. This is due to East Riding of Yorkshire Council needing to save at least £60million of annual savings by 2020, on top of the £118 million it has made since 2010. The library and multi-service centres review will lead to savings of £1.2million a year.

Mr Stevens said: “Despite the challenges, we believe there is an opportunity for our public libraries to be the hub of the local communities they serve by diversifying the services to appeal to our citizens across a wide range of age groups and backgrounds.”