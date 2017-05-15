Restoration projects rock at hall

Six pupils from Woldgate School have visited Burnby Hall Gardens to find out about the developments taking place at the venue.

The student journalism team were taken on a tour of the gardens and interviewed a variety of people, including the estate manager Ian Murphy and Elizabeth Blackledge – landscape architect for the rock garden.

View of the rock garden from the Lower Lake showing exposed rocks.

During the visit the students found out and recorded all the key points about Major Percy Stewart and his wife Katharine along with the many aspects of the hall and garden projects.

The Stewarts Trust, the charity that looks after Burnby Hall Gardens, has many plans for the future following its successful Heritage Lottery bid.

Just one aspect of the project is the restoration of the rock gardens and the Edwardian potting sheds.

The rock garden was created for Major Stewart and his wife around 1910 by the Backhouses Nurseries of York.

Work to strip back all overgrown plants around the rock garden is complete and now the exposed rocks provide an essence of what it would have been like when it was first created.

Elizabeth, the landscape architect, said: “The rock garden should be finished by Spring 2018; however it will always be an ongoing project and can and will never be finished as it will constantly develop and change through time.”

The team also has great plans for the potting sheds.

It aims to restore them to their original appearance, complete with Edwardian tools, lily propagation tanks and a new area for the garden volunteers.

The potting shed area will be completed in June.

A spokesman at Burnby Hall said: “The students had a great day and enjoyed meeting everyone involved the regeneration of Pocklington’s much loved gardens, which had been made possible by National Lottery players through a grant of £684,400 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.”