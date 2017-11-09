Relief after major Balk development appeal fails

Pocklington Town Council members said it was a huge relief and that they were delighted after an appeal over a major development was refused by the Planning Inspectorate.

Gladman Developments Ltd had appealed East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a 380-home estate.

The proposal would have seen up to 380 houses built, along with a local centre with children’s day nursery, convenience store and a 60-bed care home on land north and east of Mayfields at The Balk.

Also included in the plans were formal and informal public open spaces, including allotments, community orchard, children’s play area, skate park and multiple use games area.

A Pocklington Town Council spokesman said: “We were advised to make representation at the appeal to show we were in full support of the East Riding Council’s decision to refuse the original application.

“Employing a barrister helped us put forward our case, showing that local people were backing the ruling against the development.

“The reason for the dismissal was because the proposed development wasn’t on an allocated site within the local plan.”

Stephen Hunt, head of planning and development management at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council welcomes the decision by the Independent Planning Inspector to dismiss the appeal by Gladman Developments Limited against the decision of the Planning Committee to refuse the proposal for up to 380 houses and associated uses on The Balk at Pocklington.

“The inspector found that the proposal would conflict with the council’s recently adopted local plan, which already provides for sufficient housing development in the East Riding.”

Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway said: “To my mind the development was never going ahead due to it being outside the allocated area.

“It was never going to go through.

“I think the town council wasted its money during the appeal process. Other parish councils in the area fighting developments didn’t use representation and those other sites didn’t go ahead.”

The planning inspectorate also ruled that Gladman Developments Limited must also pay partial costs of the appeal proceedings to East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

It said the developer acted unreasonably, resulting in unnecessary or wasted expenditure.

Gladman was approached by the Pocklington Post about the decision but did not want to make any comment.