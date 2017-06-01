Regular patrols tackling any anti-social behaviour

Police officers will be continuing regular high visibility patrols of the Pocklington Town Centre area to deter potential anti- social behaviour.

These patrols include regular checks on peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road, All Saints Church, the tennis club and town car parks.

Criminal offenders will be challenged robustly, arrested or reported for summons.

Penalty Notices for disorder or warning letters may be used in appropriate cases however, those who offend should expect to be arrested and dealt with if their anti social behaviour amounts to criminal offending.

Patrols are also action to reduce anti-social behaviour and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

Crimes in your area

A rear windscreen of a car parked in Pocklington was damaged.

The casing of a wing mirror was stolen from a parked car in Pocklington.

A container at Pocklington C of E Infant School was broken into and the items discarded nearby.

Stones were thrown at a property causing damage to a window.

Damage was caused to the entrance door and roof of Pocklington Church.

Two secure properties in Pocklington were broken into and searched.

Home security

Officers are also offering advice for residents who are going on holiday. Tips include:

l Make sure your windows and doors are locked. If you have a burglar alarm turn it on and leave the key or passcode with a family member.

l Remove and secure items that may be used to break in or climb into your home and lock your outbuilding so burglars can’t use the tools inside.

l Use automatic timer-switches to turn on lights and perhaps a radio when it gets dark.

l Cancel any newspaper or milk deliveries.

l Ask a trusted neighbour or family member to come round and open and close curtains, plus move the post, so it looks like people are coming and going at your home.

l Never leave keys anywhere near the front door; burglars know where to look.

Consider fitting a letterbox cage to prevent burglars from putting their hands or gadgets through and opening the latches from the inside.

The public should call the police if they see people acting suspiciously in their community, if there is a burglary in progress or if they have details about those involved in criminality.

This can be done using 999 in an emergency, 101 in a non-emergency or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.