Regular drop-in date for area’s Little Saints

Little Saints, a free drop-in group for babies and pre-school children – and their parents and carers – runs every Thursday at Pocklington’s All Saints’ Church.

There’s stories, crafts and singing at the group which is held during term times between 1.45pm and 3pm.

A spokesperson for the group said: “There’s no need to book – just drop in and join us.

“We would love to see you.”

Visit pocklingtongroupofchurches.org for more details.