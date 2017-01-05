Regional honour for rugby stars

Pocklington School’s rugby teams have enjoyed a successful start to the season, with several players also selected to represent their region.

Upper Sixth Formers Elliot Adamson and Jonty Atkinson have both turned out for Yorkshire U18s, playing against Northumbria, Lancashire and Cheshire. Both play in the schools 1st XV, have recently both been selected in the Independent Lambs North Divisional side, and will be vying for places in the National side over the New Year.

James Laudage, Toby Stephenson and Jack Garvin.

School 1st XV captain Toby Stephenson and 1st XV players Jack Garvin and James Laudage (all U6) have also been selected for the Independent Lambs North Squad.

Ben Carlile (L6) continues to impress as a prop with Yorkshire Carnegie. He has now been promoted to their senior academy side and will be playing against players up to three years older than him.

Oliver Rayner (L6) is continuing to progress with the School 1st XV and is a member of the Yorkshire Carnegie Junior Academy.

Fifth Formers Lawrence Mason and Josh Longthorp, who play in the School 1st XV, have both been selected for the Yorkshire U16 playing squads and will take part in the county fixtures versus Lancashire and Cheshire in January. Lawrence is also a member of the Yorkshire Carnegie Junior Development squad.

Fourth Year pupil, Harry Matthews, was selected for the Yorkshire U15A team, who played Cheshire on 18 December at Burnage RFC.

He plays outside centre for the school U15A team.

Ben McNamara (L6) has been selected for the City of Hull Rugby League elite academy and will take part in fixtures from January. He is currently playing inside centre for the School’s U15A team.

Sean Houltham, master in charge of rugby, said: “These achievements are a testament to the hard work and determination of the boys and their respective coaches.

“We are very proud of the talent that is being produced here at Pocklington School and look forward to seeing them continue to develop and fulfil their potential in years to come.”