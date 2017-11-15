Recycling advice at Pocklington Library

Waste and recycling officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be visiting Pocklington Library on Tuesday 28 November (9am to noon) to offer advice and information to residents.

The officers will be on hand to speak to anyone with waste and recycling issues, answer their questions, and take requests for bins and kitchen caddies.

Councillor Symon Fraser said: “These visits are a great opportunity for residents to come along and talk to our officers directly about all aspects of recycling and reducing waste.”