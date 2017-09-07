Reading the Wolds landscape at the arts centre

A preview evening for a new exhibition at Pocklington Arts Centre will be held tonight (Thursday 7 September) from 6pm.

The exhibition, called ‘Reading the Landscape – The Yorkshire Wolds’, has been created by Peter Heaton.

He said: “Over the past 18 months I have spent many days walking in the Yorkshire Wolds. The images produced for this project overlay layers of text, which relate to thoughts, ideas and observations made during this time.”

The exhibition, featuring black and white images, runs until Tuesday 9 January.