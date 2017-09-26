Read School new starters

New starters at The Read School Pre-Prep School are settling in well after the first few weeks of the new academic year.

The eight boys and two girls have already slotted nicely in to their classes and are making new friends as well as having lots of fun.

Head of Pre-Prep, Anita Watson, said: “It is lovely to see all the children getting to know each other as well as settling down to their lessons so well.

“The start of a new year is always exciting, for us and the children, and we are all looking forward to seeing what the rest of the year will bring.”