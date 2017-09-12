Race night gallops in to lift service funds

Beverley Community Lift, which runs a car service in Market Weighton and Pocklington, is holding a race night to raise funds.

The night will take place at Armstrong’s Social Club in Beverley on Friday 22 September at 7pm.

CEO of Beverley Community Lift, Jan Stainforth, said: “We invite you to bring your friends and family to enjoy a fantastic fun evening, with virtual horse races, pie and pea supper, and a raffle.”