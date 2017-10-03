Quilt with a hidden message

A talented quilter from Shiptonthorpe has brought a modern twist to the traditional craft – with a special message.

Emma Jones recently unveiled her latest creation for the Festival of Quilts in Birmingham.

At first the design appears to be abstract – but that is far from the truth – the shapes are actually the dots and dashes of Morse Code.

The amazing work took three months to plan and around 75 hours of sewing work to create.

Emma said: “It’s designed to be intentionally imperfect just like love. It’s the imperfections and bumps in the road that make it perfect and unique.

“Now that is has returned from the show I’ve decided to donate the piece to a friend, Sue Phillips, who just emanates love and her amazing church. They do many incredible things in the community, especially for the homeless.

“She is amazing. It will hang at Wakefield Baptist Church as a focal point for discussion about love. It’s found its rightful home! I’m just so grateful to have created something that will be loved.”

Inspired by Emma’s work and ongoing group work at the church it is hoped that new craft groups may be created exploring the world of ‘craftivism’, a tool of gentle activism and expression concerning current affairs.

To find out more about Emma Jones and her creations visit her Facebook page Pip and Patch Ltd.