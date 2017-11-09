Pupils rise to test in bake off competition

Pupils at St Martin’s Primary School, Fangfoss, recently held a bake off competition.

As part of Class 4’s design and technology project the pupils were looking at bread making and decided what better way to learn about bread than to hold a special “bake off”.

Pupils create their dough shapes before they are baked.

The school recruited the help of two bakers from Pattacakes in Dunnington.

Vicky and Claire came in to give the students some advice and guidance and agreed to be the judges on the final day.

The children made a range of dough flavours and bread shapes and the competition was very stiff.

Class 4 teacher Theresa Brindley said: “All the children produced a successful bread product and we may have a future bake off winner in our midst.”

Vicky and Claire from Pattacakes in Dunnington judge the loaves.

St Martin’s is a registered Eco School and it is supporting Books2Africa between Monday 6 November and Monday 20 November.

Books2Africa is a UK registered charity that is educating people and saving the environment by collecting donated books and sending them to institutions of learning in Africa.

There will be a collection box outside the main school door during school hours for donations.

The school is collecting new and used books, textbooks, novels, journals and encyclopedias.