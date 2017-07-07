Pupils prove to be great sports

On Saturday 17 June, Pocklington School pupils in 1st–4th Year enjoyed an afternoon of sport as they competed in the annual Sports Day, cheered on by family and friends.

Spectators gathered, with picnics in hand, to watch the afternoon’s track and field events unfold.

The 2017 Namibia Expedition Team and the 2018 South Africa Sports Tourists each held refreshment stalls, which were hugely appreciated by spectators and competitors alike, in the hot and sunny conditions.

Students competed for their Houses, in track and field events and showed fantastic support and respect for their peers.

All athletes pushed themselves fully in order to get maximum points for their Houses, which was vital as the House competition was won by one point overall.

After an afternoon of fierce competition, a tremendous 13 Sports Day records were broken on the day, with some of the more established records being beaten.

Finally, when all the points were collated, a delighted Gruggen were announced as overall House winner and received the Champions Cup.

Mr Spruyt, sports day organiser and i/c athletics commented: “This has been a fantastic afternoon of competitive sport, watched by a very supportive crowd of friends and family of Pocklington School, which is hugely appreciated.”

Meanwhile, the Pocklington senior girls tennis team are through to the National Finals at Nottingham Tennis Centre in July – this is the first time the school has achieved this stage of the Team Tennis Schools Championships – now being placed in the last 16 of the competition.

We wish them all the very best of luck at the competition in July.