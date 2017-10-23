Pupils’ phenomenal pollination project

The natured-minded pupils at Bishop Wilton School are taking part in a pollination project.
They are currently enjoying researching the pollinators which are essential for our harvest and exploring their favourite locations and plants.
A spokesman for Bishop Wilton School said: “The pupils are really enjoying the project. We also have our own bee garden within our school grounds.”
Does your school have a great story?
Email news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk with your story and photographs.
Almost Done!
Registering with Pocklington Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.