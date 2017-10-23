Pupils’ phenomenal pollination project

The natured-minded pupils at Bishop Wilton School are taking part in a pollination project.

They are currently enjoying researching the pollinators which are essential for our harvest and exploring their favourite locations and plants.

A spokesman for Bishop Wilton School said: “The pupils are really enjoying the project. We also have our own bee garden within our school grounds.”

Does your school have a great story?

Email news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk with your story and photographs.