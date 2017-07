During the inter-schools Key Stage One Festival of Sport the Year 2 children from Pocklington Infants School participated in a range of sports.

The event was held at Woldgate School on Tuesday 13 June.

Schools from the local cluster took part in multi-skills activities which were organised by Woldgate’s Year 10 pupils.

A spokeswoman at Pocklington Infants School said: “The children had a fantastic time and would like to say a big thank you to the Woldgate pupils who did a great job on the day.”