Pupils enjoy chocolate box fun

Before breaking up for Christmas, Woldgate School Sixth Form pupils joined Year 5 and Year 6 pupils from local primary schools for the Woldgate School Chocolate Box Challenge Day.

Pupils helped Sixth Form students in supporting primary school pupils to design, cost and market a box of Christmas chocolates to raise money for a charity of their choice. Pupils worked in teams, supported by the older students, with each pupil taking on the role of managing director, finance director, marketing executives and graphic designer.

Primary school pupils had to use a range of skills, including creativity, team work, problem solving and marketing strategies to win.

Before lunch, each team presented their business plan and designs to our Sixth Form pupils and Sixth Form students.

The best five business plans went through to the final round, when the primary school pupils presented their business plans to the panel of expert judges.

During the prize giving ceremony, the winning team from St Martin’s School, Fangfoss, received a trophy and all primary pupils received a certificate for taking part.

The judges commented upon how impressed they were with all the business plans and the professionalism shown by the pupils.

The Chocolate Box Challenge day was a great success, and I would like to thank our Sixth Form pupils for supporting the younger pupils so well.