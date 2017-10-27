Prizes wanted for St Leonard’s cause

Staff at St Leonard’s Hospice, which runs a shop in Pocklington, are inviting visitors to its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday 25 November.

As well as festive refreshments, there will be games and prizes, a tombola and a raffle, plus entertainment from a choir, and an appearance from Father Christmas, on his sleigh.

Entry for children is free (£1 donation for adults) with all funds raised going towards the Hospice’s running costs.

Event Organiser Sarah Atkinson said: “We’d love to see lots of people at the Hospice on 25 November to join us for a day of festive fun.

“The summer events have depleted our stock of raffle and tombola prizes so if anyone has unwanted bottles to donate that would be much appreciated.

“We would also love for people to knit festive covers for Ferrero Rocher – our knitted Easter chicks went down a ‘tweet’ so some festive ones would be fab!

“We can send you the knitting pattern if you need one.”

To request a knitting pattern email sarah.atkinson@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk.