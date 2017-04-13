Primary School celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted report

Pupils and staff at a primary school are celebrating the school’s recent Ofsted success.

Sutton upon Derwent Primary School received another “good” rating following its inspection in February this year.

The report has praised the head teacher and staff as despite “some challenges faced by staffing changes”, the “leadership team has maintained a good quality of education in the school”.

Head teacher Angela Ekers received praise from the inspector, who said: “You have promoted a very strong ethos that has fostered a warm, welcoming and secure atmosphere. Pupils said that they love coming to school and they thrive on the range of enriching opportunities that you provide.”

The school acknowledges that 2016 key stage two writing outcomes were disappointing but it has responded swiftly, according to the report. Safeguarding at the school has also been deemed effective.

Mrs Ekers, who is set to retire at the end of the summer term, said: “We are delighted that the inspector recognised the importance we place on learning through the environment, and also of forming good relationships.

“We are a close-knit team, and this success is down to every member of the team working tirelessly for the benefit of the children in our care.”

Staff at the school, which educates 84 pupils, were also praised for making “good use of the outdoors to extend learning and promote sustainable attitudes in pupils”.

The governors are committed to the success of the school and have filled the role of a “critical friend” well.