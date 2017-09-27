Pre-school marks 50th birthday with fun day

The popular Stamford Bridge Pre-School group is celebrating its 50th birthday this year and held a special birthday fun day at the weekend to mark the occasion.

The pre-school, formed in 1967, opened its doors to the community on Sunday (24 September) at the village hall to mark to mark the very special anniversary.

The team invited past attendees, families and staff to join them along with present children and families.

Sophie Wilson, chairwoman at the pre-school, said: “This is a very special year at Stamford Bridge Pre-School.”