Practice super hero staff are real marvels

Doctors and staff at Pocklington Group Practice recently swapped their stethoscopes for super hero costumes to raise money for St Leonard’s Hospice.

The team took on the formidable Yorkshire Warrior extreme obstacle course, which takes place twice a year at Ripley Castle near Harrogate. All seven made it round the 10 kilometre challenge.

A practice spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who has made a donation. “Donations can still be made by texting POCK55 and amount to 70070. Donations can also be made at The Beckside Centre.”