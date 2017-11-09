Pottery talk held at school

Gerry and Lyn Grant from Fangfoss Pottery are giving an illustrated talk about the ups and downs of being potters at Woldgate School and Sixth Form College.

The talk, held next Wednesday (15 November) at 7.30pm, celebrates the 40th anniversary of the popular pottery.

The potters will be bringing examples of their earlier work to discuss when and how they were made.

Lyn said: “We are asking people to bring in their interesting Fangfoss pottery pieces so we can talk about them, too.

“For a bit of fun, we are inviting those visitors who bring in their pots to take part in a free lucky dip, so they can take away with them a souvenir of the evening.

“We hope a lot of people will turn up with items they have acquired over the 40 years we have been potters – anything from the Snake Lane mugs to the Rugby Club Sevens and anything in between.”

For more information about the talk visit www.fangfosspottery.co.uk.