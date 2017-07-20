Pots of events to celebrate anniversary

The events organised by Fangfoss Pottery to celebrate 40 years in operation are now in full swing.

At Jubilee Park in Fangfoss there is a mouse hunt throughout July and August.

Little ceramic mice have been placed around the park for visitors with a keen eye to discover and take home.

From Monday 24 July to Thursday 31 August at Thixendale, there is an exhibition called Art and Archaeology where the pottery became involved in an arts project inspired by recent digs at Hanging Grimston in North Yorkshire.

To celebrate Yorkshire Day on Tuesday 1 August, the pottery has organised a competition around Pocklington. It has placed 10 small ceramic plaques in shop windows in Pocklington and are asking the public to name the shops displaying them. The plaques will on show from Saturday 29 July through to Sunday 6 August.

Competition forms are available from The Arts Centre, The town council offices, and Fangfoss Pottery.

Entries will be accepted via email at gerry@fangfosspotery.co.uk – stating the names of the 10 shops.

Pottery owner Lyn Grant said: “It’s been a great year so far and has reached far beyond our expectations. We hope this will continue throughout the summer and that people will enjoy everything we have planned, and perhaps start up ceramics as a hobby for themselves.”