Popular village pub for sale

A popular village pub in the Pocklington and district area has been put up for sale.

Specialist business property adviser Christie and Co has been instructed to sell the Gait Inn at Millington with a freehold asking price of £699,950.

The Gait Inn, based in the heart of the village, has a long history going back to the 16th Century.

The pub comes with a well-tended beer garden and a four-bed owner’s accommodation, which has the potential to be turned in to further letting accommodation subject to obtaining relevant planning permission.

A Christie and Co spokesman said: “The Gait Inn was acquired in 2005 by current owners, Helen and Stuart Stephenson, when Stuart decided to swap farming for pulling pints.

“The Gait Inn was their local pub, and when they heard that the previous owner was ready to hang up his boots they did not hesitate; making an offer for the pub the very next day. The pub never made it to the market.

“Since then they have both worked tirelessly to make the pub a part of the village community life.

“The property oozes both character and warmth, with a friendly and informal atmosphere. It has spectacular views of the surrounding countryside and holds an extensive collection of local photographs and a famous ceiling map of Yorkshire on display.

“Having owned and successfully run The Gait Inn for more than 12 years now, Helen and Stuart are ready for a new challenge and are looking to move on to pastures new.”