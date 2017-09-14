Popular butcher retires after 42 years in town

Last Friday marked an end of an era at one Pocklington shop as the founder of the business passed on his steak to a family member.

Jeremy Sissons, owner of J D Sissons Family Butchers, is retiring after more than 40 years serving customers choice cuts.

Mr Sissons said he would like to thank his customers who come in every week to the George Street shop for their meat requirements.

The shop will continue to operate under the management of family member Sean, who already runs a business in Malton.

The revamped shop will be called Sean Sissons Butchers and Bakers.

Sean said: “We are just going to carry on the legacy with good, locally sourced produce at affordable prices.

“We will be doing more easy teas/ready meals to attract the younger people who may not have gone to a butchers in the past.

“This is about making things a little easier for customers with this range of products.

“The pies and baked goods, such as pork pies and sausage rolls, will be made by us.

“Our shop in Malton already sells these products and they are very well received.”

Mr Sissons said: “We are the longest-serving business in Pocklington and we have been based on the same site for 42 years.

“I would like to say a tremendous thank you to all my customers. Some of them have been with us since we first started.

“We really appreciate them staying loyal to us. They have been great.

“I was 21 when I first set up the business. Myself and my brother started the concern. We had three shops at one stage, one at Holme on Spalding Moor and another in Driffield.

“When the EEC rules on slaughterhouses came in we went our separate ways and I have been running the shop ever since.

“I have seen so many changes to the town since starting. The town is suffering at the moment due to a lack of parking, especially after losing the Co-op.”