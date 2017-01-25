Poppy Appeal total tops £20,000

The Royal British Legion team from Pocklington and surrounding villages are delighted to have topped their annual fundraising total.

Legion members and non-members along with supporters helped raise £20,266.46 for the Poppy Appeal exceeding expectation again. Last year’s total was £19,913.82 and the branch didn’t expect to hit that amount.

Poppy Appeal organiser for Pocklington Polly Warcup said: “After reducing the amount of Poppy boxes yet again for the 2016 appeal and not manning the large Co-op because of its expected closure we didn’t expect to get anywhere near the 2015 total. But yet again the generosity of local people surprised us and we thank them for the continued support they show our veterans and Armed Forces.”

The branch is still seeking new members. It meets at the United Services Club, on Waterloo Square, every first Thursday of the month at 7pm.