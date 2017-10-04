Poppies appeal

A massive undertaking involving a number of Pocklington groups and organisations is underway to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

The special event held at All Saints’ Church will take place next September, but residents are being asked to get knitting and help out with just one small part of the display.

Around 4,000 knitted poppies will adorn the pedestals in the church.

Organisers of the flower festival are looking to place 4,000 knitted poppies within the church and are hoping people will pick up their needles to help out.

Knitting patterns will be available to any interested party and the wool can be picked up at various venues around Pocklington.

Sylvia Whitelam, one of the many residents involved with the project, said: “All Saints Church will be commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One and it will be decorated next September with various displays.

“The displays will include straw horses, papier mache dogs, ceramic poppies and knitted ones.

“There’s 40-odd flower arrangers involved and the 52 people who died in the war from Pocklington will be represented.

“We need people to knit the 4,000 poppies that will cover the six pedestals in the church.

“We are asking residents from across the area to help out with the massive task.

“Wool and patterns will be available at the Town Council Offices and the church office, or anyone interested can contact myself or Lyn Stanton who is based in Pocklington

“WI group members and the local yarnbombers group have already agreed to help out but we still need more knitters.

A spokesman for the event said: “The pattern is not difficult and help is available. You can knit as many or as few poppies as you like.

“We are planning ‘knit and natter’ sessions to begin in the autumn for those wishing to attend.”

Sylvia Whitelam can be contacted on 01759 301845. Patterns are also available from Lyn Stanton on 01759 302073