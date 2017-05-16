Poll cards issued across East Riding for general election

People who have registered to vote in the general election on Thursday, June 8, will soon be receiving a poll card.

The first wave of poll cards have already been sent out and a second batch of cards are due to be sent out later this month to those people who are eligible to vote.

People who are on the electoral register are also reminded they do not need a poll card in order to vote on the day.

Caroline Lacey, acting returning officer, said: “Many people still think they need a poll card in order to vote but that is not the case.

“So I’d like to reassure people who are on the electoral register and who may not receive a poll card not to panic as they will still be able to cast their vote without out it.”

People who wish to vote in the general election and are not already on the electoral register only have until 23.59 on Monday, 22 May to register.

Registration is quick and easy and can be done online. An electoral registration form can be found and completed online via East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s website – www.eastriding.gov.uk/registertovote or at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Residents can also register by contacting the council’s electoral services on (01482) 393300 or by emailing electoral.services@eastriding.gov.uk

People who are already on the electoral register but are unable to get to their polling station on election day are able to vote by post.

An application form can be found on the council’s website – www.eastriding.gov.uk/registertovote and the closing date for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday, May 23.