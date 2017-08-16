Police warning after bungalow break-in

Police officers are warning residents to be on their guard after a burglary took place in Holme Upon Spalding Moor.

A bungalow in the village was broken into and searched (it is not known at this stage what has been stolen).

Officers have also offered a series of tips and common sense advice to deter possible intruders.

A Humberside Police force spokesman said: “Please remind everyone in your neighbourhood to be extra vigilant, ensuring that all cars, house doors, windows and garages/sheds are securely locked.

“Also, please report any suspicious people or vehicles to the Police on the non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency or if a crime is occurring.”

Here are some tips to help prevent burglaries:

l Always double check that no windows are left open/ajar.

l Make sure no keys are left in locks of doors or windows or on window ledges in full view.

l Consider using timer switches for lights, especially if you are going away or in winter when its dark earlier and you are still at work.

l Consider asking fellow neighbours/family to check on your property on a regular basis if going away.

l Ask someone to park a car on your driveway while you are away.

l Think about installing external sensor lights if you don’t have any, especially at the back and side of your home.

l Consider locking garden gates to try and deter entry into your rear gardens if that’s feasible.