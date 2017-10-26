Police station put up for sale

The end of an era for policing in the Market Weighton area has been signalled after the town’s police station was put up for sale.

The station, which has not been used as an operational base since 2015, has been put up for sale as part of the Humberside Police force’s restructure plans.

The site is being marketed by Clark Weightman and is on sale for £325,000.

The property is described has having great interest to both owner occupiers and developers with scope to build additional units at the rear.

A change of use planning application would be required by the future purchaser.

The sale has sparked some concerns about the future of policing in the town.

The Market Weighton Town Council is sending a letter to the Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter to try and reverse the decision to sell the property.

Councillor Peter Hemmerman said: “The council believes that the building should not be sold and that there should be a police presence as the town is growing.

“At the latest meeting we were of the opinion that the sale is a backwards step and shortsighted.

“In the future we will need more officers in town, especially in light of the recent anti-social behaviour problems.”

Ward councillor Mike Stathers said: “The crime commissioner has emphasised all along that he believes in community policing, but it remains to be seen if he fulfils that promise. We are discussing ways of improving matters in Pocklington and Market Weighton.

“Market Weighton has had some anti-social behaviour problems recently so we are focusing on that at the moment.

“If the staffing is not sufficient I will be making representations to the police and crime commissioner.

“We know that policing in our area is under pressure. Humberside is undergoing a recruitment programme at the moment and it would be good to see new recruits on the ground in Market Weighton and Pocklington.”

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “As the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner have stated, the consolidation and modernisation of the Humberside Police estate, including the force restructure in 2014, led to the former Market Weighton Police Station no longer being required and the property is being disposed of.

“The building has not been used as an operational police base since 2015.

“The communities policing team currently use Market Weighton library and the Methodist church hall as their public contact points.

“Our surgery times and more local information is available on: https://www.humberside.police.uk/teams/wolds-weighton.”

For more information about the sale of the Police Station visit www.clarkweightman.co.uk or telephone 01482 645522.