Police patrols to halt anti-social behaviour

Police officers are continuing to operate high visibility patrols in Pocklington town centre to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

These patrols include regular checks on peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the Tennis Club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

To reduce anti-social behaviour and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

In Market Weighton high-visibility patrols will also be taking place to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers will also operate patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour. Anyone caught engaging in such activities will be dealt with jointly with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Officers will also be targeting offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles around Market Weighton.

Hotspot areas will be checked regularly and any drivers using their cars to cause alarm or distress will be considered for warnings and possible seizure of their vehicles.

Officers are also appealing to residents to make sure their properties are locked as the nights draw in, using timer switches and sensor lights to deter burglars.

PCSO Laura Hudson will be available at Market Weighton Methodist Church to discuss community issues and offer crime prevention advice between 11am and noon on Wednesday 1 November.

She will also be at Wetwang Village Hall Coffee Morning on Tuesday 5 December.

Crimes in your area:

l A car wing mirror and its wipers were damage in Pocklington.

l A secure property in Pocklington was broken into and searched.

l A garage door in Wilberfoss was damaged in an attempted break in.

l Several gully/man hole covers have been stolen.

l Entry was gained into an insecure conservatory but nothing was taken.

l A football club was broken into and items stolen.