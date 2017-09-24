Police patrols around town

Police officers in Pocklington will be continuing their high visibility patrols of the town centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

These patrols include regular checks on peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road, All Saints Church, the tennis club area and the various town car parks.

Officers will also be operating patrols to reduce drivers’ anti-social behaviour as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

A police spokesman said: “Hotspot areas in Pocklington will be checked regularly and any drivers using their cars to cause alarm or distress will be considered for warnings and possible seizure of their vehicles.”

Crimes in this area:

l Two properties in Stamford Bridge have been broken into, searched and items stolen.

l Two metal ladders were stolen from a roof rack of a van which had been parked in a car park for several days.

l A car parked in Stamford Bridge was damaged.

l Entry was gained into a Stamford Bridge building site and various items stolen.

l Eggs and stones were thrown at a car in Stamford Bridge causing damage.

l A car parked in Pocklington has had both its windscreen wipers damaged.

l A window of a car parked on a driveway in Pocklington was smashed.

l A secure transit van in Wilberfoss was broken into and tools stolen.

l A transit van in Stamford Bridge was damaged but no entry was gained inside.