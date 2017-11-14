Police appeal for collision witnesses

Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses after a driver died in a road traffic collision.

The incident happened at 5.45pm on Monday (13 November) when a 35 year-old woman died in a collision between her car, a Peugeot 208, and that of a woman driving a Vauxhall Mokka.

The collision happened on the junction of the B1228 General Lane and Ash Lane at East Cottingwith.

The women were the only occupants of both vehicles and the driver of the Vauxhall suffered serious injuries.

Contact the police on 101 quoting 427 13/11/17 if you witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle just before the incident.