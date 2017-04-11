Police appeal following £40 theft

Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of £40 at a supermarket.

Officers say the victim has left £40 at the self-service till and the customer behind took the money without informing the victim.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We are trying to identify and speak to this man in connection with a theft at Asda on High Street, Market Weighton, at around 3.45pm on Thursday 9 March."

The man (pictured) or anyone who can identify the man, or has any information, is urged to call 101 quoting crime reference number 2255493.