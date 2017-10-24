Poetry places mental health in the spotlight

An East Cottingwith resident has published a new poetry book to raise mental health awareness.

The new publication will also raise much-needed funds for local mental health charity Second Thoughts East Yorkshire (STEY).

Nia Harries has self published her poetry collection Walking Through The Shadows which deals with her own experiences of anxiety, depression, and SAD, but also the experiences of others.

Nia, who moved to the area two years ago, and has lived with depression since her teens knows the struggles of living with and managing a mental health condition.

She said: “Despite the increase in awareness in recent years there is still a huge way to go in reducing the stigma of mental health problems.

“I wanted to share my own journey through poetry, in the hope that others realise they aren’t alone in feeling and experiencing these things while dealing with their mental health struggles.”

Greg Harman, chairman and founder of Second Thoughts East Yorkshire said: “Nia’s book expresses her own experience in a thought provoking and creative way, and give hope to others.

“We at the charity thank her sincerely for both her inspirational work on this subject, and for helping us through donations.”

Walking Through The Shadows, price £4.99, (ISBN-10: 1539360512) is available to purchase on Amazon.

Visit wwww.facebook.com/realniaharries form more information.