Pocktoberfest return cheered

Pocktoberfest returned in style when almost 500 people came down to the beer and music festival in its Burnby Lane marquee on Saturday.

First held in 2004 after a group of local Round Table members had been inspired by the renowned Munich beer festival, the Pocklington version had been one of the town’s major social events, but did not happen last year.

Its revival in 2017 put it back on the social calendar and was voted a big success,

Pocktoberfest spokesman, Simeon Wilkinson, said: “It was a great event, and everyone enjoyed themselves. A big thank you to all the sponsors and to all those who worked so hard to put it on. Roll on 2018.”

Those attending enjoyed beers from across Britain, from Scotland to Cornwall, and from local craft brewers, while Bishop Wilton jazz quintet, Just Friends, were an entertaining highlight earlier in the day before York’s Primal Suspects provided a rousing finale.