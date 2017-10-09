Pocktoberfest held at rugby club venue

This year’s Pocktoberfest will be packed with good beers, good food and good music when it returns to Pocklington rugby club next Saturday (14 October).

The popular event will run at the Percy Road venue between 2pm and 10pm.

Inspired by a visit to the renowned Munich beer festival by a group from the local Round Table, Pocktoberfest was first held in the town in 2004 and quickly became a key event in Pocklington’s social calendar.

Pocktoberfest returns for 2017 with its familiar format of beers from near and far, top local musicians, food stalls and a couple of new additions to make sure everyone will enjoy the day under the marquee.

There will be more than 20 real ales, lagers and ciders on offer, from local brewers and from further afield; including Elvington’s Hop Studio, which is currently planning to open a micro pub in Pocklington, and is sending its noted Elvington-brewed American Pale Ale, Mosaic.

Intriguingly named cask ales from around the country, some specifically for the Halloween period, include Autumn Red and Poltergeist Porter, from Edinburgh, with other brews from Yorkshire, Suffolk and Wiltshire.

To make sure no one is excluded there are prosecco and gin bars and ample soft drinks available.

The headline music act is the popular Primal Suspects, from York; with support from Bishop Wilton based jazz band Just Friends, plus other local musicians.

Completing what’s on offer at the festival is a pizza oven and barbecue food stall which will operate throughout the day.

Admission is £10 and includes a commemorative glass and programme, and a free first drink.

Tickets are now available from the Pocklington RUFC bar, and from RM English Pet Food shop in Market Street, Pocklington.

Children are welcome up until 8pm and the event is supporting the rugby club’s chosen charity for 2017, Hull and East Yorkshire Mind.