Pockout! day enjoyed by all

The splendid Bank Holiday Monday weather was the crowning glory to a fun-filled It’s a Pockout! for the generous community of Pocklington.

It’s A Pockout was organised by Pocklington District Lions Club with the support of Pocklington Town AFC, local businesses, other Lions clubs and members of the community.

Jumping to it on the course.

A Lions Club spokesman said: “A huge thank you goes to all who supported this well-attended event which was in aid of four local charities.

“We would like to thank the teams who competed, all those businesses who were involved on the day, advertisers, traders, entertainment organisations and sponsors; in particular our main sponsor David Wilson Homes.

“The day can best be summed up by one team member who posted on Facebook:

“The message said: ‘Everyone absolutely loved the day, not just the competitors but all the kids and families I’ve spoken to. Ten times better than last year, more space, more food, more activities, more people and of course a bar.

“‘Hope it continues for many years to come, thanks to everyone involved in organising it. From your favourite Monks.’”

If you would like to find out more about It’s a Pockout! 2018, or other Lions activities call 08458 338539 or visit the website www.itsapockout.org.uk or www.lions105c.org.uk/pocklington.

The provisional date for IAP18 is Saturday 1 September 2018.

Three monks get a soaking.

Wet, wet, wet after the mini waterfall from a bag.

Hats not the way to do it as water spills from the head gear.