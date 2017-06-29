Pocklingtonian receives major industry award

Former Pocklington School pupil and patron of its new Art and Design Technology Centre Campaign, Professor Steven Kyffin, is to receive a prestigious industry award.

Steven will receive the Institution of Engineering Designers’ (IED) ‘Support Inspire, Achieve’ Award at a ceremony on Saturday 8 July, recognising his work encompassing academic learning, research and industrial practice.

He follows such illustrious names as billionaire Dyson inventor Sir James Dyson, Apple’s chief design officer Sir Jonathan Ive and Formula 1 engineer Adrian Newey.

Having spent much of his early years in Pocklington, Steven is now Northumbria University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, and the award particularly recognises his continuing commitment to the leadership of the design discipline from both within the industrial and academic contexts.

Steven’s commitment to guiding the design discipline into the future through the academic context has fired his enthusiasm for Pocklington School’s new £2.5 million Art and Design Technology Centre, where he has lent his support as a patron of the campaign to raise funds for the new building.

Headmaster Mark Ronan said: “We are very proud that the foundations for Steven’s successful career were laid at Pocklington School.

“We are also extremely grateful for his continued links with the School and particularly his interest in promoting our design talent for future generations through the new Art and Design Technology Centre.”